Sentinel getting new phone system
A new phone system is being installed today at the Sentinel-Tribune office.
If there’s trouble getting through, visit sent-trib.com, click on “contact us” and use the proper email address.
Enjoy lunch, concert in the park
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the sixth 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday.
Food from Sam B’s will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis Shelters. There will be a live performance by Tapestry on harp and guitar throughout the lunch.
The final performance of the 2021 Concerts in the Park series is Sunday. There will be a live performance by Swingmania at 7 p.m. on the Needle Hall stage.
These are rain or shine events. In the case of inclement weather, the lunch will move to the shelters or inside the new Veterans Building. The concert would also move to the Veterans Building.
For questions or more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.
Legion hosts fish fry
GRAND RAPIDS — The American Legion Post 232, Grand Rapids, will be having its monthly fish fry on Friday from 5-7 p.m. or until sold out.
The meal is $10 and is dine-in or carryout.
Tontogany holds special meeting tonight
TONTOGANY — Village council will hold a special meeting tonight at 6 at the village hall, to consider passage of an emergency resolution authorizing application for American Rescue Plan Act funding.
PERI meets Monday
Public Employee Retirees Inc. will meet Monday at the senior center, 140 S. Grove St.
Registration will start at 1 p.m. with the program, which is on the Wood County Park District, starting at 1:30 p.m.
Construction update given to club
The Bowling Green Kiwanis Club will hear an update on summer construction in the state at its weekly luncheon on Thursday at the Wood County Senior Center.
Rebecca Dangelo, the public information officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation department, is the guest speaker.
Gas cap testing and replacement offered in BG
Leaky gas caps are one cause of ozone pollution that is preventable.
Drive into a Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments testing site at the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., July 29 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and staff will do a quick compression test to make sure the cap is sealed. If it’s leaking, get a replacement on the spot.
Older vehicles are more likely to have a poorly sealed cap but any vehicle may be leaking. A loose gas cap may the check engine light, so if the light pops on randomly (or right after filling up), you might need a new one. A broken or missing gas cap can reduce your fuel efficiency by a percent or two and cost up to a full tank of gas per year.
Fill the Field Craft and Vendor Show
RUDOLPH — The Fill the Field Craft and Vendor Show will be held Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Liberty Township Civic Center.
Local vendors and crafters will be set up. Food will be available and all proceeds will go to the civic center.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Thunderstorms may approach strong to severe levels Thursday evening and overnight.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 8 mph.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. South wind 10 to 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Friday, then showers likely between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers, and partly sunny on Saturday, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 85.