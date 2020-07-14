County coronavirus cases jump to 509
Wood County has had 509 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, according to a Monday health department update. There were 467 on Friday.
There are 65 active cases, which is up from 54 on Friday.
Wood County was put in the “public emergency” category on Thursday by the state due to high-rising coronavirus cases. The level 3 alert means everyone must wear a mask in public, indoors and outside when 6-feet social distancing is not available.
There are 75 hospitalizations, up two from Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 47. There are 214 males and 295 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 36-40 active coronavirus cases in Bowling Green, according to a Wednesday update. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
The Perrysburg zip code has 11-15 cases. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bloomdale, Deshler, Grand Rapids, North Baltimore, Pemberville Tontogany, Walbridge and Weston.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There have been 211 long-term care cases in Wood County. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 62,913 confirmed cases and 2,807 confirmed deaths. The median age is 44.
Rossford’s Stroll the Street canceled
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Convention & Visitors Bureau announced that this week’s Stroll the Street event for Wednesday is canceled due to the level 3 status in Wood County.
Going forward, the event will be held if Wood County is at a Level 2 or below. Stroll the Street 2.0 – Food Truck Fiesta is a weekly event held on Wednesdays from 4:30-7:30 p.m. featuring 12 vendors along Dixie Highway into downtown.
“This has been a welcome activity for the community the first two weeks,” said Beth Genson, director of the Rossford CVB. “Many of our visitors are already following best practices and guidelines such as maintaining 6 feet of distance and wearing masks. Our concern is for the community as a whole – we want to keep people safe and avoid the increased possibility of spreading the virus when levels are high.”
North Maple Sewer work planned
The Bowlng Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will be repairing a sewer lateral on North Maple Street today and Wednesday.
As a result, North Maple, from West Wooster Street to Wallace Avenue, will be closed to traffic each day from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. This schedule is dependent upon progress of work and weather.
Birth
Karen and Joel Himelhan, a daughter, July 10, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Showers and thunderstorms likely Thursday, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. Chance of precipitation is 30%.