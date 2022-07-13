BG businesses broken into; cash, vape products stolen
Several Bowling Green businesses on South Main Street were reportedly broken into early Tuesday morning.
At approximately 4:57 a.m. officers responded to T.J. Maxx, 1111 S. Main St., for the report of a glass break alarm, according to a Bowling Green Police Division report. Officers arrived on scene and discovered a window had been broken out.
Officers also discovered a broken window at another business in the South Main Street complex, Maurices. Both stores had items taken from inside the store.
Two other nearby businesses, South Side 6, 737 S. Main St., and Mike’s Party Mart, 834 S. Main St., also had windows broken and items taken from inside.
Each of the businesses had cash registers stolen. Other miscellaneous merchandise including tobacco and vape products were also taken.
Anyone having any information related to these incidents is encouraged to contact the Bowling Green Police Division at 419-352-1131 or Wood County Crime Stoppers at 800-54-CRIME.
BG school board meets Thursday
The Bowling Green Board of Education will hold a special meeting on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Administrative Offices, 137 Clough St.
The purpose of the meeting is to discuss revision of a board policy and revision of the Pay to Participate fee schedule.
Action is expected to be taken.
Jolly Gabbers perform at Rhythm fest
GRAND RAPIDS — The next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by the Jolly Gabbers on Sunday at 4 p.m.
The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street. The Rhythm programs are sponsored by the Grand Rapids Historical Society and are free to the public.
The Jolly Gabbers provide music of various genres, styles and time periods, specializing in 19th and 20th century Irish folk music. These three men are from Perrysburg and have performed at the Tiffin Seneca Heritage Festival, Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest and various Toledo Metroparks events. The band will play their favorite sea shanties, tunes of the Miami and Erie Canal, and drinking songs of the German and Irishmen.
The band’s front man, Tyler Burg, is a living historian/musician/audio and lighting engineer and is active with the Toledo Opera and has held various theatre roles in live theatre productions throughout the region. Craig Spicer provides vocals and guitar and Sean McGavin is on vocals, banjo, bodhran and 12-string.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets. In case of rain, the program will be moved to the Old Fire Station, farther west on Front Street.
Board of health meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The personnel and finance committees will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57.
Extended: Sunny Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 87. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 40%.