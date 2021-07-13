County has one COVID case in recent reporting
There have been 13,305 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of one since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is less than one average case per day.
There have been 228 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 68,477 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 52.35% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,629,241 vaccines started, affecting 48.16% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,114,49` confirmed cases and 20,380 confirmed deaths.
Wayne food distribution is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the Wayne area will be held Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for those in the 43466 zip code.
BG Tree Commission meets
The Bowling Green Tree Commission will meet this afternoon at 4 in council chamber at the city building, 304 N. Church St.
Appliance recycling rewards are back for BG, Haskins residents
Efficiency Smart is offering Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Haskins Utilities electric customers a free pickup and a $100 reward for responsibly recycling an eligible refrigerator, freezer, dehumidifier or room air conditioner.
Appliance recycling will be available to Bowling Green and Haskins residents until Sept. 30. All units must be in working condition to be eligible for pickup. In addition to the $100 reward, customers can also save on their electric bill by not running an older appliance.
To schedule a free pickup or for more information, visit www.efficiencysmart.org, select your community, and click on “Appliance Recycling Rewards” or call Efficiency Smart at 877-889-3777.
Birth
Kamila McFann and Gene Boff, a son, July 8, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Showers and thunderstorms are again possible across the area today. Isolated strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall are possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 9 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Friday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 83.