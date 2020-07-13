Free food available
In an effort to continue the fight against hunger, The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank, with support from the
Ohio National Guard, will be providing free food to individuals in need. The drive-thru food distribution events will be held:
• Tuesday from 9 a.m.-noon at Unity United Methodist Church 1910 E. Broadway St., Northwood
• Thursday from 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at All Saints Catholic Church 628 Lime City Road, Rossford
Register at www.toledofoodbank.org under the events tab, or call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000 ext. 221.
Wayne food giveaway is Thursday
WAYNE — The monthly food distribution for the village area will be Thursday from 9-10 a.m. at the Wayne Fire Hall, 200 N. Center St.
The food distribution is for the 43466 zip code.
Perrysburg finance meeting canceled
PERRYSBURG — City council’s finance and economic development committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
Spiegel Grove to close to public on Friday for paving project
FREMONT – Spiegel Grove will be closed to the public, including walkers, all day on Friday in order for Hayes Presidential to repave its entrance drive.
The grounds will reopen at dawn on Saturday.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind.Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67.
Extended: Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 90. A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 90. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 30%.