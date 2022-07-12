Get $100 for pulling the plug on an old appliance
For a limited time, Efficiency Smart is offering Bowling Green Municipal Utilities and Haskins Utilities electric customers a free pickup and a $100 reward for responsibly recycling an eligible refrigerator, freezer, dehumidifier, or window air conditioner.
Appliance recycling will be available to Bowling Green and Haskins residents until September 30. All units must be in working condition to be eligible for pickup. In addition to the $100 reward per unit, customers can also save on their electric bill by not running an older appliance.
To schedule a free pickup or for more information, visit www.efficiencysmart.org, select your community, and click on “Appliance Recycling Rewards” or call Efficiency Smart at 877-889-3777.
Listen to jazz at the market
PERRYSBURG —Music at the Market Presented by Mercy Health will continue Thursday at 7:00 on the lawn of the Commodore Schoolyard, 140 E. Indiana Ave. with music by Damen Cook & Friends.
Drummer and vocalist Cook will bring his friends Gene Parker and Jeff Halsey to perform a night of jazz standards, blues and R&B. The three musicians are known for stellar performances as well educational endeavors contributing to jazz appreciation and support in the area.
Parker, a Perrysburg resident, has been referred to as a legend in his own time. He is a multi-instrumentalist who plays and teaches saxophone, vibes, clarinet, flute, trumpet, percussion, bass, piano, organ and trombone. Parker has been a driver of jazz culture for more than 60 years.
Bassist Halsey is professor emeritus at Bowling Green State University and teaches jazz history and improvisation, as well as applied jazz bass studies. Throughout his 38-year academic career, Halsey has remained an active freelance musician distinguished as one of the region’s first call jazz bassists for touring musicians performing in the region. He started a weekly jazz session in downtown Bowling Green for over 35 years.
Drummer, vocalist, and band leader Cook works behind the scenes at NBC24 reporting and shooting local news stories. He is the son of the late jazz guitarist Leon Cook. Cook began playing drums at age 4. He has performed with legendary musicians such as Hank Marr, Jon Hendricks, Martha Reevs and the Vandellas and the Spinners.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. West wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 80. Clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny Friday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 87. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 30%.