BGSU’s Coach Loeffler to talk football at Exchange Club meeting
A preview of the upcoming Bowling Green State University football season will be provided by head coach Scot Loeffler at the Exchange Club luncheon Tuesday.
Now in his third year at BGSU, Loeffler will discuss the team’s prospects for success while fielding one of the youngest teams in the country in 2021. Helping develop the team is one of the most experienced coaching staffs in the Mid-American Conference, which provides a strong foundation to rebuild a winning program at BGSU.
Coming off a difficult 2020 season, BGSU will play six home games including four Saturday games in September and October and the annual Battle of I-75 against rival Toledo on Nov. 10.
The last time the two programs squared off in Bowling Green, the Falcons came away with a 20-7 victory.
“Without fans in the stands, last year was a season like nothing we’ve ever experienced before,” Loeffler said. “We are excited to welcome Falcon fans back to The Doyt this fall.”
The Exchange Club meets at noon at Stone Ridge Golf Club. BGSU football fans are invited.
Model for the museum
The Wood County Museum is looking for volunteer models for a tourism-based photo shoot on July 20 from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
These photos will be part of Tourism Ohio & Great Lakes Publishing for promotion of the Wood County Museum.
Style is casual and will include visiting the museum, looking at exhibits and touring the grounds/gardens. Bring three changes of clothes to prepare to appear in different settings; clothing must have no logos.
The Wood County Museum is non-profit and this photo shoot is unpaid. Lunch and refreshments will be provided, as well as a gift. The museum will also send the final images selected for the portfolio.
Two groups of subjects are needed: Ages 18-30, male and female, any race, specifically looking for people of color (8 people needed) and ages 70+, male and female, any race (four people needed).
Models will need to sign a model release agreeing to let Tourism Ohio, Great Lakes Publishing, and the Wood County Museum use these images in marketing material.
For more information, email Marissa Muniz at: marketing@woodcountyhistory.org.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Showers and thunderstorms are again possible across the area today and Tuesday. Isolated strong to severe storms with heavy rainfall are possible each of these days, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 50%.