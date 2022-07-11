Squirrel v. transformer knocks out power to BG
A majority of Bowling Green residents were without power this morning for about an hour after a squirrel had contact with a transformer.
Mayor Mike Aspacher said the issue occurred on Wintergarden Road around 7 a.m. and affected a substation.
“It was relatively widespread,” he said of the power issue.
The electric division responded quickly and the majority of residents had power restored within an hour or so, Aspacher said.
There was a little more work to restore to Brookdale, a senior residential facility on Wintergarden Road, but he expected that was back on as of 11 a.m.
