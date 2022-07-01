No injuries in Walbridge railcar derailment
WALBRIDGE — Two empty railcars derailed Thursday in the village.
Just after 11:30 a.m., a CSX train derailed two empty railcars near Union Street, according to a CSX media statement.
There were no injuries reported. CSX crews are on site working to safely re-rail the cars and restore the area. The cause of the incident is under investigation.
Crash shuts down I-75 for two hours
BATH TOWNSHIP – A two-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 near Bluelick Road shut down the highway for two hours Thursday morning, and injured a Findlay driver.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima post is investigating the semi rollover crash that occurred at approximately 5:39 a.m. on Thursday.
A 1996 Western Star Semi was driven by Kasey L. Moore, 50, Michigan City, Indiana. Moore was southbound on I-75, went off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected and overturned in the roadway. Two large metal coils were detached from the trailers.
Shortly after the crash, a secondary crash occurred when a 2017 Kia Sorento failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead striking the overturned semi. The Kia Sorento was driven by Cienna Pearl Kennedy, 26, Findlay. Kennedy was transported to Lima Memorial Hospital for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion’s baked steak dinner will be served Sunday at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for early pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post. The menu includes green beans, mashed potatoes with or with-out gravy, roll, dessert and a drink. Cost is $10. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. or they run out.
BG trash collection changes due to holiday
The offices of the City of Bowling Green will be closed on Monday in observance of Independence Day.
Trash pickup will be changed.
Regular Monday collection will be collected Tuesday. Regular Tuesday collection will be collected Wednesday. Regular Wednesday collection will be collected Thursday. Regular Thursday collection will be collected Friday.
Any questions regarding the above schedule may be directed to the public works department at 419-354-6227.
Listen to Carpenter duo in Perrysburg park
PERRYSBURG — The Wednesday at Woodlands lunchtime concert series continues with the Dave Carpenter Duo from noon-1 p.m. at the Woodlands Park shelter area, 429 E. Boundary St.
Picnic tables are available, and attendees may have their lunches while listening to the music.
Carpenter and Chris Zielinski have been main stays in the area music scene for over 20 years. They began playing together after being introduced by a mutual musician friend in 2016. Both agreed the upright bass made a nice accompaniment to acoustic guitar and they perform together whenever possible.
Their program for the lunchtime concert will include acoustic versions of popular songs, classics, and what Dave Carpenter described as “newer hits with tasty original music sprinkled in. Music presented in a chilled, feel good, toes in the sand type of vibe.”
Carpenter performs solo as a singer, songwriter and guitarist. He just released his second album “Dave Carpenter Soundcheck.” He has opened for Joan Jett and George Clinton. He is also the co-founder of the annual fundraiser Acoustics for Autism. Carpenter has been teaching for almost 30 years, currently at Penta Career Center.
Zielenski is an upright bass player and a member of two bands, Polka Floyd and the Screaming Heathens. When not performing he works for the Reverand Guitar Company that produces custom guitars and basses to nationally and internationally known musicians across the country.
For more information contact Main ART-eryby by text at 419-902-2782 or send an email to [email protected].
BG sustainability committee meets Tuesday
The sustainability committee of Bowling Green Council will hold a meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in the council chamber located in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St., for the purpose of reviewing greenhouse gas emission inventory and the waste diversion report.
This meeting will be live streamed over YouTube at www.bgohio.org/meetings.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 64.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 88. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%.