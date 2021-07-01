Dog shelter closed for holiday
The Wood County Dog Shelter will be closed Friday through Monday due to the Independence Day holiday.
View adoptable dogs at www.co.wood.oh.us/dogshelter/.
Buy a dog license at https://doglicenses.us/OH/Wood/
For additional information call 419-354-9242.
Births
Michael Lee and Tyler Burris, a son, June 29, Wood County Hospital.
Ashley and Aaron Hofner, a son, June 28, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. North wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 58.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Independence Day, with a high near 86. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 69. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 89. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 71. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 90.