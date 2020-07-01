Wood County coronavirus cases increase by 12
There have been 379 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update. This is up from 367 on Monday.
There are 70 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 53. There are 154 males and 225 females.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County, as of June 24. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 48,222 confirmed cases and 2,615 confirmed deaths. The median age is 46.
Thurstin, Flanders road work begins
The Thurstin Avenue and Flanders Avenue paving project will begin in July.
The project area will be Thurstin Avenue, from Ridge Street to Poe Road, and Flanders Avenue, from Bourgogne Avenue to Normandie Boulevard. The same contractor will do both projects.
Concrete work on Thurstin is tentatively scheduled to begin during the first full week of July. This will include ADA ramps and sporadic driveway ramps and is anticipated to last at least two weeks.
Following the concrete work on Thurstin, milling will occur, first on Thurstin and then on Flanders. Once the roadway on Flanders has been milled, the contractor will pave Thurstin and then Flanders.
On-street parking will be impacted and intermittent traffic delays will occur. The above schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work. Stay up to date with this project by visiting www.bgohio.org/captialprojects.
Taxicab License Board sets meeting
The Taxicab License Board will meet in city council chamber, 304 N. Church St., on Tuesday at 9 a.m. to discuss a taxi driver application.
Any additional license applications must be received by the Office of the Municipal Administrator no later than two business days prior to the date of the meeting. Applications may not be submitted electronically.
Perrysburg Twp. Trustees cancel meeting
LIME CITY — The regular meeting of the Perrysburg Township Trustees, scheduled for today at 4 p.m., is canceled. The next regular meeting will be held on July 15 at 4 p.m. at the township meeting hall.
The meeting will be in person, subject to State of Ohio regulations for public gatherings then in effect.
Freedom Twp. Trustees will meet July 22
PEMBERVILLE — The Freedom Township Trustees have canceled the July 8 meeting. The next meeting of the trustees will be July 22 at 7 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 68.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 94 and a low around 70. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 93 and a low around 69. On Sunday, sunny, with a high near 94 and low around 71. Mostly sunny Monday with a high near 94.