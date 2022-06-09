Shop at Way library book sale June
PERRYSBURG — The Way Public Library Book Sale is set for June 16 from 9 a.m.-7:30 p.m., June 17 from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and June 18 from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Items will be half price on June 18.
There will be thousands of adult and children’s books. The sale will be held on the library’s lower level. There are lots of new and barely used items at great deep discount prices. This sale is sponsored by Way Public Library Foundation & Friends.
All proceeds support Way library, which is located at 101 E. Indiana Ave. Cash, credit cards and checks will be accepted.
For more information, visit waylibrary.info or call 419-874-3135, ext. 119.
Portraits of a City: Exhibit opens in Waterville
WATERVILLE — See an exhibit of the art of the Waterville Historical Society, “Portraits of a City,” June 16-18 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Wakeman Hall, 401 Farnsworth Road,
In conjunction with the Anthony Wayne Area Arts Commission and their Art & About: Jim White Memorial Paint Out, there will be an exhibit of our collection of paintings, drawings, prints and other art donated to the organization over the past 50 years.
Included will be two original paintings by White, as well as several dozen other local and area artists.
The exhibit will be on the first floor of the Wakeman Hall and can be accessed through the side door as well as up a ramp in the rear of the building.
Admission is free.
Loan fund committee meets in BG
The Bowling Green Revolving Loan Fund Committee is scheduled to meet on June 15 at 1 p.m. in the Conference Room at the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
The purpose of the meeting will be to discuss loan application(s) and other business for the Business Revolving Loan Fund.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind 5 to 8 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. A chance of showers before 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 77. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 81. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.