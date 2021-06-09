BG school board to discuss finances, facilities
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Thursday.
The workshop will be with representatives from Rockmill Financial Consulting and Fanning Howey Architects to discuss financial planning, taxation policies and future academic facilities.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. and be held in the Performing Arts Center lobby.
The public is invited to attend and there will be public participation.
Gas pipeline installation closes Haskins Road
Columbia Gas will close Haskins Road at the intersection of Haskins and Wooster Street on Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. West Wooster will remain open to east and westbound traffic.
This closure is required to install and upgrade the natural gas main line. It is expected that the work will last two days; however, the duration of this closure is dependent on progress of work and weather.
Church offers drive-thru community dinner
First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be serving its monthly drive-thru Community Meal on Friday from 5-6 p.m.
As part of the church’s food mission, this community meal is free of charge and is offered to anyone who needs a meal. To kick off the summer, the menu will include grilled hamburgers and hotdogs. In addition to the meal, a variety of breads and pastries will be available via Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. All are welcome.
Participants should come to the church parking lot and remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver the meal(s), and direct to the bread and pastries. Coronavirus precautions are requested to be followed, especially for those who have not received the vaccination.
For more information contact Pastor Matt Every at 419-354-3989 or fccpastor@bgfcc.org Details can also be found at www.bgfcc.org
BG Human Relations Commission meets
The Human Relations Commission will meet on Friday at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The public may watch the meeting live on the City’s YouTube Live channel – www.bgohio.org/meetings. Public comments may be sent in advance to bgcity@bgohio.org.
Coffee and Canines benefits Planned Pethood
PERRYSBURG — The Flying Joe at Levis Commons will will hold Coffee and Canines on Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
The event will raise funds for Planned Pethood.
Guests are encouraged to come out with their own dogs, or visit with some of the dogs up for adoption. The event will include some special themed treats for the humans and 10% of all purchases made will be donated to Planned Pethood. In addition, all visiting pups will receive a free puppocinno. Three Dog Bakery will also be there with treats and“doggy bags.
“It’s so great to be able to host in-person gatherings again” said the Flying Joe owner, Becky Ohm. “We love dogs and always welcome them on our patio so this will be a fun day for us all while helping out a great non-profit.”
The Flying Joe is located at 2130 Preston Place. The event will be held outside in the back parking lot.
For more information contact the Flying Joe at 419-931-0273.
Hometown Hero banner ceremony planned
TONTOGANY – The village will host a Hometown Hero Banner Dedication on Monday. The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. at the village hall located at 18545 Main St.
The village will dedicate six hometown hero banners to six veterans who still reside in the village and have committed their service to the country. The village will recognize Louie Pauff and Ronald Current, World War II veterans; Donald Buerher and Orville Buerher, Korean War veterans; David Lee Abert Jr, Iraqi Freedom veteran; and Donna Lambert, Ohio Air National Guard veteran.
Free support groups for suicide loss survivors
The Wood County Suicide Prevention Coalition has different support groups available for those who may have lost a loved one to suicide or are struggling with mental health concerns or suicidal ideation.
Survivors of Suicide Loss Support Group is for individuals who have lost a loved one to suicide and is held the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. at Unison Health in Perrysburg. Call 419-352-4624 to learn more.
S.I.R.S. Group (Suicidal Ideation Recognizing Self) is a clinician-led group for individuals who have attempted suicide in the past and is held every Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Unison Health in Bowling Green. Call 419-352-4624 to learn more.
NAMI Connection recovery support group is available for adults living with mental illness and is held every Wednesday at noon on Zoom. Visit www.namiwoodcounty.org for more information.
The coalition is a community of citizens from diverse backgrounds who are united in their resolve to save lives. The coalition is committed to increasing public understanding of depression, mental illness, alcohol and drug abuse as treatable health conditions.
Visit www.woodcountysuicideprevention.org/support-groups/ for more details on these and other support groups in the community.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Thursday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. on Friday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 83.