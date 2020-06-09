Wood County coronavirus cases hold at 308
There are 308 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Sunday health department update. This is unchanged from Friday’s update.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 58.5. There are 125 men and 183 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 33,077 confirmed cases and 2,177 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Two killed in truck-train crash
HOLLAND – The names of two people killed in a fiery train crash are still being withheld, pending a coroner’s identification, according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The fatal crash occurred Sunday at 1:48 p.m. on South Holland Sylvania Road near Firethorne Drive in Springfield Township.
A 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on South Holland Sylvania Road and was approaching a railroad crossing with the gates down.
The truck drove around the gates and was struck by a train that was traveling westbound on the tracks, according to the patrol. The truck was pushed into a stopped train that was sitting in an eastbound lane, just west of the intersection.
The Silverado was pinned in the middle of both trains before the vehicle caught on fire. The vehicle fire was put out by Springfield Township Fire Department.
Two occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash and both died at the scene.
It is unknown if the occupants were wearing a seatbelt, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and the crash remains under investigation at this time. No names have been released until next-of-kin can be notified.
On Monday, Sgt. Ryan Purpura said that positive identification of the victims is pending with the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Norfolk Southern Railroad Police Department, Holland Police Department, Springfield Township Fire Department and Bubba’s Towing.
Large item pickup resumes in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG — The city will resume large item refuse pickup beginning Monday.
The last day for the temporary roll-off dumpster that is currently at the department of public service will be Friday.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 10 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South wind around 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a southwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 79. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 72. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 74.