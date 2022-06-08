Dayspring holds free party in the park
Dayspring Church is having a free party at City Park on Saturday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
There will be inflatables and face painting from Heroes, free food, a free raffle (with prizes of four bikes, four Amazon cards, four gas cards, two Toledo Zoo family memberships and basketballs). There will also be a knockout tournament, carnival games, yard games and vacation bible school registration.
Dayspring is hosting Spark Studios VBS this year from June 13-16 from 9-11:30 a.m. The program is free, but pre-registration is helpful. Sign up at dayspring.tv/vbs. This is for 3-year-olds (potty trained) to children in fifth grade (completed).
Church offers free drive-thru dinner
A free drive-thru community meal hosted by First Christian Church of Bowling Green, 875 Haskins Road, will be held Friday from 5-6p.m.
This meal is offered to anyone who needs a meal. This month’s menu includes meatballs in brown gravy, potatoes, vegetable, fruit and cookie.
The food bag distribution will continue, thanks to the support of St. Thomas More University Parish and the BG Christian Food Pantry. The toiletries pantry will be available again this month thanks to First Presbyterian Church. Participants are also offered a variety of breads and pastries provided by the Bowling Green Christian Food Pantry. Volunteers from the the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provide event help including the distribution of the food bags and bread/pastries.
Participants need to remain in their car. Volunteers will take their order, hand deliver meal(s) and direct participants to the bread and pastries.
For more information, call 419-354-3989 or email cnekilpatrick@outlook.com or fccadmin@bgfcc.org.
Hydrant flushing continues around county
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s Maintenance Department is flushing and testing fire hydrants.
Bloomdale flushing is Friday-June 14.
Also in this time frame is Hoytville; Portage; Jerry City, south to unincorporated Rudolph, east to South Dixie Highway; the Bowling Green Road West area from Poe Road west to Potter Road, then south to Euler Road; the Country Manor, Hull Prairie Meadows and Saddlebrook subdivisions; East Gypsy Lane Road; County Home Road, south to U.S. 6; Pargillis Road, Hull Prairie Road, Five Point Road, Fort Meigs Road, Ohio 582, east of Route 25 and Route 25 from King Road to Five Point Road; and areas within Washington Township.
Testing will be performed between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Flushing in Cygnet will start May 31.
Residents may experience rusty water during this period and should run tap water prior to using water for laundry purposes. Rust-removing chemicals may be obtained at the Northwestern Water and Sewer District’s office located at 12560 Middleton Pike. Customers may call 419-354-9090 or 877-354-9090 (toll free) if they have any questions.
Board of health meets Thursday
The Wood County Board of Health will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the health department, 1840 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The personnel and finance committees will meet at 5:30 p.m.
Birth
Erica Pax Shilova and Mikhail Shilov, a daughter, June 2, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 5 to 9 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 56.
Extended: Showers likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Friday.Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 74. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 55. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 79.