County averaging 3 COVID cases a day
There have been 13,263 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of six since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are three average cases per day.
There have been 225 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are three zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 14 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 11 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 66,630 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 50.93% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,386,144 vaccines started, affecting 46.08% of the population.
Statewide, there are 924,629 confirmed cases and 19,980 confirmed deaths.
Gibsonburg man ejected from car after crash with camper
WOODVILLE – A Gibsonburg man was critically injured after he was ejected in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday on U.S. 20 at U.S. 23 in Sandusky County, according to the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
An orange 1997 Ford Mustang, driven by Timothy J. Jester Jr., 37, Gibsonburg was northbound on Route 23 approaching the intersection at Route 20 at 2:20 p.m. A white 2001 Ford F-250 pulling a 2018 Forest River Sabre fifth-wheel camper, driven by Nicholas J. Avers, 41, Perrysburg, was eastbound on Route 20 in the left lane approaching the intersection.
Jester attempted to make a left turn to go west on Route 20 and was struck by Avers. Jester’s vehicle spun clockwise and came to rest in the middle of the eastbound lanes. Avers’ vehicle became separated from the camper that it was pulling. Both the camper and truck ran off the north side of Route 20. The camper overturned into the ditch. The truck struck a large ditch embankment before coming to final rest.
Jester was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from his vehicle, according to the patrol. He was trapped underneath the vehicle and freed by mechanical means. ProMedica Life Flight landed at the scene and transported Jester to Mercy-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo and he is in critical condition.
Avers, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County EMS, Woodville Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ash’s Automotive and Grunden’s Towing.
Findlay woman killed in I-75 crash
FINDLAY – A Findlay woman died in a Sunday one-vehicle crash on Interstate 75, according to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred near milepost 161 at 6:17 p.m.
Mya S. Lunguy, 18, was northbound on I-75 in a 2008 Volkswagen Beetle, when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a bridge abutment. Lunguy suffered fatal injuries, according to the patrol. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and at this time it is unknown what caused her to drive off the roadway, the patrol said.
Assisting on scene were the Findlay police and fire, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Hanco EMS and Dick’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation.
Lunch in the Park continues
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the second 2021 Lunch in the Park on Friday.
Food from Call of the Canyon Cafe will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis Shelters. There will be a live performance by Tim Concannon.
This is a rain-or-shine event taking place at the shelters or inside the new Veteran’s Building in the case of inclement weather. For more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.
Juneteenth celebration planned in BG
BRAVE – Black, Rights, Activism, Visibility, Equity — is sponsoring the 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration on June 19 from 2-10 p.m. at the Wooster Green, 215 W. Wooster St.
The day will feature music, food and Black culture. There will be a performance by Grammy-nominated singer/song writer/musician Peter Collins at 6:30 p.m.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 2 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible. Showers and thunderstorms likely before 11 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy Thursday, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly sunny on Sunday, with a high near 82.