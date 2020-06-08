Wood County coronavirus cases hold at 308
There are 308 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Sunday health department update. This is unchanged from Friday’s update.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 58.5. There are 125 men and 183 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 35,731 confirmed cases and 2,155 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Wednesday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 80. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 74. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 69.