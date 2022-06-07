BG police seek information on Sunday pellet gun incident
The Bowling Green Police Division took a report on Saturday of a pedestrian being shot with a BB or pellet.
The incident was reported at 6:30 p.m. in the 200 block of South Main Street.
It appears the persons responsible were operating this blue Hyundai.
Anyone with information regarding this vehicle and/or the occupants, should contact the BGPD at 419-352-1131.
Kiwanis Club hears about food service for seniors
Angie Bradford, the director of food services for the Wood County Committee on Aging, is Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis Club guest speaker at the noon luncheon in the Wood County Senior Center.
She has held current position for the last 23 years. Prior to that, Bradford was a server at Bob Evans Restaurant for almost 10 year and was the Bowling Green State University Dining Service manager.
Bradford graduated from BGSU with a bachelor of science degree in dietetics/dietitian.
Listen to Music at the Market Thursday
PERRYSBURG — Music at the Market will feature Jake Pilewski and Peter Kharchenko Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Commodore Schoolyard lawn, 140 E. Indiana Ave.
Both musicians are well known for their genre bending stylistic musicianship. Pilewski, a pianist, singer, songwriter and producer has been dubbed a human jukebox. His vocal range and musicality allow him to approach a wide variety of genres and eras seamlessly. Kharchenko is a multi-instrumentalist and musicologist who plays who plays guitar, bass, upright bass, the lute and a Mediterranean instrument, the oud. He performs a wide variety of stylized cultural music that includes Baroque, Irish punk and jazz, as well as pop, rock and country standards.
Concert-goers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket.
For more information contact mainarteryinfo.com or text 419-902-2782.
Births
Erica Pak Shilova and Mikhail Shilov, a daughter, June 2, Wood County Hospital.
Elizabeth and Luke Chenevey, a daughter, June 3, Wood County Hospital.
Kelly and Kyle Sterling, a son, June 5, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.
Wednesday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 77. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 57. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 54. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 74.