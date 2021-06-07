Additional bike racks installed downtown
Over the past year, City of Bowling Green staff completed an inventory of the number and placement of bike racks in and around the downtown area. The staff then worked with the Bicycle Safety Commission members to identify gaps where additional bike parking could be added throughout the area.
The announcement of free parking and the removal of the parking kiosks also provided additional space to install bike racks and encourage biking to local shops and restaurants.
In the fall, the Bowling Green Community Foundation awarded the Bicycle Safety Commission a grant of $1,200 to partially fund additional bicycle racks downtown. The Bicycle Safety Commission used the grant and their budget to purchase the additional racks and the public works department has been installing them over the past month.
Four of the seven new racks have been added so far. As weather permits, the remaining racks will be installed, bringing the total number of bike racks downtown to more than 30.
Northwestern Water and Sewer District water quality reports available
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has issued the annual water quality reports.
In 1996, Congress amended the Safe Drinking Water Act by adding a provision requiring all community water systems to deliver a brief annual water quality report. The report is referred to as a Consumer Confidence Report..
Because the district distributes water from multiple sources, a total of 13 reports across Wood, Hancock, Henry and Sandusky counties have been released. The reports a summarize information for the previous calendar year.
Fore more information, see:
Annual Water Quality Reports | Northwestern Water & Sewer (nwwsd.org)
The CCR includes information on our source water (i.e., rivers, lakes, or reservoirs), the levels of any detected contaminants, compliance with drinking water rules, plus some educational material.
The CCR is developed in accordance with the EPA guidance document which explains all of the requirements for report content, format, and distribution.
Printed copies are available upon request. Contact Emily Freeman at 419-354-9090 ext. 156 or efreeman@nwwsd.org.
4,500 cited for failing to wear a safety belt
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol joined forces with other members of the 6-State Trooper Project to focus on safety belt enforcement last month. During the project, 4,500 motorists in Ohio were cited for failing to wear an available safety belt. Additionally, 138 motorists were cited for child safety seat violations.
The high-visibility enforcement included the Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police and the West Virginia State Police. The initiative began on May 24 at 12:01 a.m. and continued through May 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Throughout the six states, 9,873 motorists were cited for failing to wear an available safety belt and 470 for child safety seat violations.
The 6-State Trooper Project is a multi-state law enforcement partnership aimed at providing combined and coordinated law enforcement and security services in the areas of highway safety, criminal patrol and intelligence sharing.
Forecast
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 2 p.m. Thursday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 30%.