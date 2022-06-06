‘100 Deadliest Days of Summer’ on the road
The time period from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend is referred to as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding motorists to drive buckled, focused and sober.
Last year, 400 fatal crashes killed 434 people during this time period. These 100 days only represent 27 percent of the calendar year, but they account for more than one third of all fatal traffic crashes and deaths.
“It’s important for drivers to make responsible choices while traveling on Ohio’s roads for their own safety and the safety of others,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “I encourage those on our roads to make traffic safety a priority every day, but especially during this time of year when fatal crashes are at their highest.”
The 100 days also encompass the primary motorcycle riding months. Motorcycle crashes made up less than 3% of all crashes during this time frame, but made up about 32% of the fatal crashes.
“As you travel to see family and friends this summer, commit to driving sober, obeying the speed limit and not driving distracted,” said Col. Richard Fambro, patrol superintendent. “Your safety is our top concern.”
Last year during this time frame, speeding citations of 20 mph or more over the speed limit accounted for 33,000 citations. More than 1,500 of those citations involved speeds of at least 100 mph. Also, during this time period, troopers made more than 5,421 impaired driving arrests and issued 24,345 safety belt citations.
Call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.
