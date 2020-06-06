County coronavirus cases total 308
There are 308 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is two more than Thursday’s update.
There have been 49 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There are 66 hospitalizations, which is unchanged from Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 57. There are 126 men and 182 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 35,096 confirmed cases and 2,135 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Traffic signal upgrades start in BG
The traffic signals within downtown Bowling Green are scheduled to be upgraded over the next three to five weeks. During that time, a camera detection system will be added to the Main and Wooster streets intersection for improved traffic movement.
Traffic control cabinets that power and run the traffic signals will also be upgraded so that during a power outage, many traffic signals will remain in operation on battery power.
During the project, intermittent disruption to traffic will occur. At certain times, Bowling Green Police Division officers will be present in order to direct traffic.
The timeline above is dependent upon weather and progress of work.
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The American Legion in Bradner will be serving a baked steak dinner at the post, 209 W. Crocker St., on Sunday.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634. Dinners may also be eaten at the post.
The cost is $8 for the baked steak, mashed potatoes, with or without gravy, green beans, roll, dessert and a drink. Serving starts at 11:30 a.m. This is take-out only.
BG utilities board cancels meeting
The Bowling Green Board of Public Utilities meeting set for Monday has been canceled due to lack of official business.
The next meeting will be held June 22 in council chambers, City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St.
Births
Amy and Christopher Altstadt, a son, June 3, Wood County Hospital.
Jessica Cook and Steffan Reynolds, a son, May 31, Wood County Hospital.
Tarah Foreman and Cody Donald, a daughter, May 29, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 84. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 94. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 75.