Wood County records 49th death due to coronavirus
There have been 49 Wood County deaths that can be attributed to coronavirus, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is up from 48 on Wednesday.
The latest death was a woman in her 70s.
There have been 24 men and 25 women who have died. Of the women, eight were in their 90s, 10 in their 80s, six in their 70s and one in her 60s. Of the men, one was in his 90s, 12 were in their 80s, five in their 70s and six in their 60s.
There are 306 total coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, up from 303 on Wednesday.
There are 66 hospitalizations.
The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 59. There are 126 men and 180 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 34,639 confirmed cases and 2,117 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Elmwood board to decide on prom
JERRY CITY — The Elmwood Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, at which time they are will vote on the option to hold prom yet this year.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight, then a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 55.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 73. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 52. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 91. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.