Two more coronavirus deaths in county
There have been 13,257 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of eight since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are two average cases per day.
There have been 225 deaths, with two new deaths.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are three zip codes with confirmed coronavirus cases. There are 14 confirmed cases in Perrysburg. There are 11 confirmed cases in Bowling Green.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Thursday, there have been 66,147 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 50.56% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,335,840 vaccines started, affecting 45.65% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,103,380 confirmed cases and 19,923 confirmed deaths.
Man killed in RV mishap in Lake Twp.
MOLINE — A Millbury man is dead after a motor home fell on him in the 25000 block of East Broadway Street Wednesday afternoon.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer said that Brian Collins, 33, was working under a motor home in the driveway of a private residence when the jacks apparently shifted.
Collins was pronounced dead at the scene, Hummer said.
Police officers, firefighters and workers with Pat & Sons Towing responded, Hummer said. The Wood County coroner was also on scene.
Patrol reports significant drop in road fatalities over holiday weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting nine deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2021 Memorial Day weekend according to provisional statistics.
This Memorial Day saw fewer fatalities than last year, when there were 20 traffic deaths during the weekend. When compared to the previous three year average, the number of fatalities dropped by 49% this year. The four-day reporting period began May 28 and ran through Monday.
State troopers made 25,658 traffic enforcement contacts; including 549 OVI arrests, 377 drug arrests and 3,720 safety belt citations. In addition, the patrol made 13,448 non-enforcement contacts including 2,523 motorist assists.
Call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Southwest wind 13 to 16 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 65.
Extended: Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.