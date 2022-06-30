Deputies increase weekend patrols
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrol from Friday to Tuesday, using grant funding from the Ohio Traffic Safety Office.
Deputies will pay particular attention for violations such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding — all are which are leading factors in fatal crashes.
There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seatbelt violations.
Penta offers GED classes at library
Penta Career Center is now offering GED courses at the Wood County District Public Library.
Courses are every Wednesday beginning July 13 at 9:30 a.m. in Meeting Room C.
Penta’s Adult Basic Education and Career Readiness program is a student-centered learning opportunity for adults. The classes are available at no cost to adults who want to improve on basic math and English skills in order to obtain a high school equivalency, enter post-secondary education, or prepare for additional workforce training. Penta will prepare students to take the official GED test. Penta provides free practice test vouchers for enrolled students.
Registration is required and orientation is mandatory. Call 419-661-6182 to register.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 9 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 66. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms until 2 p.m. Saturday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Overnight low around 64. Sunny Sunday with a high near 87 and a low around 67. On Monday, mostly sunny, with a high near 90.