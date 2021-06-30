Pop-up artists sought for downtown
The Downtown BG - Special Improvement District had a lot of positive feedback from merchants wanting to support local artists and has submitted and received permission from the city to start hosting the Downtown Artist Pop-Ups series.
These Pop-ups will be on the sidewalks in front of participating Downtown BG stores every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting this weekend through Labor Day weekend.
The artists may vary by weekend.
“Hopefully this will increase foot traffic in downtown Bowling Green, as it does with the Black Swamp Arts Festival, and be a benefit to everyone,” said Tony Vetter, director of Downtown BG S.I.D.
For more information or to join, email info@downowtownbgohio.org or call 419-354-4332.
More information can be found at www.downtownbgohio.org/downtown-artist-pop-ups.
NIOT meets virtually Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting: https://bgsu-edu.zoom.us/j/84055736056?pwd=SkN1VHR6TzNubGJTdWJCZlRnMFFOQT09
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Explore the world of eMedia with WCDPL
Dive into borrowing free eBooks, audiobooks, music, movies, TV shows, and magazines from the Wood County District Public Library.
Join library staff via Zoom for an informative presentation covering all of the basics of library apps like Libby, Hoopla, and Flipster on July 27 at 11 a.m.
“This general overview of library apps is perfect for those who are just getting started, as well as those who might need a refresher,” said Marnie Pratt, information services assistant supervisor.
Registration is required. Contact woodref@wcdpl.org or call 419-352-5050 to register.
For more information, visit wcdpl.org.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 61 and a 30% chance of precipitation. A chance of showers Saturday after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. On Independence Day, mostly sunny, with a high near 80.