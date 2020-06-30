Wood County coronavirus cases up to 367
There have been 367 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 350 on Friday.
There are 70 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 54. There are 150 men and 217 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County, as of Wednesday. Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 47,524 confirmed cases and 2,575 confirmed deaths. The median age is 46.
Food distribution is Friday in BG
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program is Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food is available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job.
SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to hand out Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of viruses. People are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions.
Contact the church for more information at 419-353-0682.
Troy Twp. Trustees will meet July 29
LUCKEY — The Troy Township Trustees have canceled the July 8 regular meeting. The next regular meeting will be held on July 29 at 237 Krotzer Ave.
Births
Stephanie Gregg and Gage Markel, a daughter, June 28, Wood County Hospital.
Amber and Jonathan Leemaster, a daughter, June 28, Wood County Hospital.
Ola Alrawagah and Mohammed Al Makki, a daughter, June 27, Wood County Hospital.
Serina Hague and James Garner Jr., a daughter, June 26, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Extended: Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night with a low around 68. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Sunny on Independence Day with a high near 89. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 67. Sunny Sunday, with a high near 90.