Oak Street, city parking lot closes June 7
In order to relocate a combined sewer, in preparation of the construction of the new city building, Oak Street will be closed and vehicle access to the city administration building parking lot will be blocked June 7-20.
Those visiting the administration building should park in the north section of the Wood County District Public Library parking lot or in public parking lot 4. Pedestrian access to the administration building will be maintained via the crosswalk/sidewalk at Oak and Church streets. Concrete barriers will be placed along the sidewalk.
As the work progresses, the Church and Oak intersection will be closed to through traffic for a few days. A lane closure on Main Street will also be necessary.
The timeframe of this closure is dependent on weather and progress of work. Crews will be working 10-hour days and Saturdays to complete this portion of the project.
Perrysburg police warn of scam calls posing as a deputy
PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division has received reports of an unknown subject calling people stating they are “Deputy Martin from Perrysburg Police” in an attempt to scam them, according to a Thursday news release by the city.
There are no “deputies” within the Perrysburg Police Division and no officers with the name of “Martin.”
Perrysburg residents who receive the same type of phone call should not give out any personal information. Instead, hang up and report it by contacting the Perrysburg Police Division at 419-872-8001.
Indiana Avenue to close for 30 days beginning June 13
PERRYSBURG — The revised closure date for Indiana Avenue between West Boundary (Ohio 25) and Mulberry (at the railroad tracks) is June 13 and will last approximately 30 days. Traffic will be maintained only for residents and businesses.
Indiana Avenue is being reconstructed to add a right turn lane at West Boundary (Route 25). One lane of West Boundary will also be closed during the construction. Detours will be posted for residents and businesses:
Indiana Ave: W. Boundary to Front St. to Louisiana
Mulberry north: Front St. to W. Boundary or Front St. to Louisiana
Mulberry south: Sixth St. to W. Boundary
Business, Briefing & Brew at Union Bank
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a Business, Briefing & Brew for chamber investors on Wednesday from 8-9 a.m. at the Union Bank Co., 1300 N. Main St.
Take an hour out of the morning to learn about how the Union Bank Co. has been providing the very best banking products and services to the Northwest and Central Ohio area since 1904, and how they support the Brown Bag Food Project of Northwest Ohio and Habitat for Humanity of Wood County. Stop by and enjoy some refreshments and come prepared to network.
The chamber offers these networking opportunities as a way for businesses build relationships and learn about the progress, changes and needs in the different industries represented. These events lead to collaboration, mentoring and resources that will foster career development.
Register at bgchamber.net under the events tab, email Events@bgchamber.net or call the chamber at 419-353-7945.
Forecast
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 54.
Extended: Partly sunny Sunday, with a high near 80. A chance of showers after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Monday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Tuesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. A chance of showers Wednesday. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.