NIOT meets today
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually today at 3.
Join the Zoom meeting at:
The meeting ID is 840 5573 6056 and the passcode is 946533.
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the Bowling Green State University campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org).
Shop vendor and craft show
A vendor and craft show is set for Saturday in the champion barn on the Wood County Fairgrounds in front of junior fair building, 13800 W. Poe Road.
Local vendors, direct sales and crafters will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Lake Twp. sewer repair work starts
The Northwestern Water and Sewer District announces that effective Tuesday from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Pemberville Road, between Walbridge and Frey roads in Lake Township will be closed for sewer repair work. Local access will be maintained. All work is weather permitting.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
Friday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Extended: Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 90. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 30%.