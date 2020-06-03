Wood County has 300 coronavirus cases
There are 300 coronavirus cases, including confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update.
This is up from 295 on Monday.
There have been 47 Wood County deaths.
There are 66 hospitalizations, unchanged from Monday.
The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 59. There are 123 men and 177 women.
Wood County has 198 long-term care cases, which include residents and staff. That number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 33,892 confirmed cases and 2,041 confirmed deaths. The median age is 49.
Perrysburg protest planned
PERRYSBURG — A Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest is planned for today from 2-5 p.m. starting at Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St. It will include guest speakers.
The march will start at 2:45 p.m. going down East Indiana Avenue and ending at the Perrysburg Police Department with speakers until 4 p.m. The group will then march back to Woodlands Park along East Indiana Avenue. There will be a moment of silence at 4:30 p.m. for George Floyd and for others who have fallen to brutality.
All ages are welcome. Organizers are asking that coronavirus precautions be followed, including the wearing of masks, gloves and use of hand sanitizer. Signs, water and snacks are encouraged.
BG schools still providing meals
The Bowling Green City Schools will be continuing to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students through the summer, according to a community email from Superintendent Francis Scruci.
For students who have signed up to be on rural delivery routes, the schedule will not change. Pickup will still be on Monday and Wednesday at the normal location from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
Grab-and-go breakfast and lunches are available at Crim Elementary on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon. Use entrance B). Pick up meals for Tuesday on Monday, and for Thursday and Friday on Wednesday, ensuring students will have meals for the entire week.
Email Abby Forschner at aforschner@bgcs.k12.oh.us with any questions or to sign up for a rural delivery route.
The Bobcat Basics Food Pantry is still available to provide delivered shelf-stable items. Contact Felicia Boyd at fboyd@bgcs.k12.oh.us or Forschner with any requests.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Calm wind.
Extended: A chance of showers on Friday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny on Saturday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 78. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63. Mostly sunny Tuesday, with a high near 85.