BG paving projects to begin in July
The 2022 Bowling Green paving projects will soon begin. The first of these projects will be the paving of East Wooster, from Campbell Hill Road to just west of the railroad tracks.
During this work, one lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction with intermittent closure of drive approaches and intersections. It is anticipated that this work will begin in mid-July. The contract completion date for this project is October. This schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work.
The other portion of the 2022 paving projects are those associated with the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and the paving of residential roads. The removal and replacement of curbs, ADA ramps, and certain sections of sidewalk has already begun, with paving efforts to begin late August. The contract completion date for this project is October. This schedule is dependent upon weather and progress of work.
Portions of the following roads are scheduled to be paved as part of this project: Clough, North and South Enterprise, West Evers, Frazee, Lehman, Leroy, Mitchell, Pike, North Prospect, East and West Reed, Ridge, and South Summit.
As a reminder, Mayor Mike Aspacher and city council previously allocated approximately $3 million of ARPA funds towards paving of residential roads throughout the city. This will occur over a three-year period.
Free food distribution is Friday
First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St., will be holding a drive-through food distribution on Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. A picture ID and phone number are required for new applicants.
Seagate Food Bank will also be present with Senior Boxes for senior citizens who may be eligible through their program requirements.
Contact the church with questions at 419-353-0682.
Silent movie in historic Grand Rapids Town Hall
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Arts Council has announced that a silent movie will be presented in the air-conditioned Town Hall on July 9 as part of the village’s Rapids Rally Days celebration. “The Cameraman” starring Buster Keaton will be shown at 7 p.m. accompanied by Lynne Long on piano.
Keaton (1895-1966) learned the art of comedy growing up performing with his parents in vaudeville shows. A highlight involved his father Joe throwing his son across the stage. This is how Buster got his stage name. It also prepared him for his own stunt work in movies. In “The Cameraman,” Keaton first appears as an itinerant sidewalk photographer, but he yearns for the chance to become a newsreel cameraman for MGM. And there is always a beautiful woman he wants to impress. Driven by love, the hero overcomes klutziness, faces adversity, finds courage, and employs ingenuity, but will he win the girl?
Keaton’s physical comedy and deadpan expressions, along with his great rapport with the street monkey Josephine, produce a dynamic story that you have to experience yourself.
Long has become well-known in the area for her musical interpretation of silent movies. Her sense of humor (often a little skewed) and collection of 70 tunes from many genres will keep the audience entertained at this family-friendly movie.
Admission is a freewill offering to the Grand Rapids Arts Council and will be used to keep GRAC activities alive and well in the Otsego Community.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 69.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A 40% chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 65. On Sunday, sunny, with a high near 84.