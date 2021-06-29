County averaging less than one COVID case a day
There have been 13,297 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of two since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There is less than one average case per day.
There have been 229 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,892 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.9% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,558,634 vaccines started, affecting 47.55% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,110,847 confirmed cases and 20,281 confirmed deaths.
Heavy rain in Wood County
Isolated heavy rains on Sunday, totaling 0.55 inches estimated in less than 30 minutes, were recorded by the Bowling Green Wastewater Treatment Plant, at 901 N. Dunbridge Road, for the National Weather Service.
Most of Ohio was reported partly cloudy without significant precipitation, according to the National Weather Service national historical rainfall map for the day.
More than 3 inches of rain fell in parts of Western Michigan on Sunday.
“Certain roads had water collecting,” Gary Krukemyer, day shift operator, said. “The lines can get filled up real quick. I think yesterday the tank got filled.”
At noon the temperature was 82 degrees, with a southwest wind and partly cloudy conditions. There were reports from residents of full rainbows to the west of Bowling Green.
Rossford board holds special meeting
ROSSFORD — The Rossford Board of Education has scheduled a special meeting beginning at 6 tonight.
The purpose of the meeting will be to obtain board approval of appropriation modifications, service agreements, and any other business that may be necessary.
Eastwood board schedules special meeting
PEMBERVILLE — The Eastwood Board of Education will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 8 a.m. in the administrative offices.
The agenda includes budgetary and personnel items.
Monthly food distribution is Friday
The monthly food distribution and senior food box program will be Friday from 10-11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1526 E. Wooster St.
Free fresh produce and food will be available in limited quantities. This is for anyone in Wood County who meets the income guidelines or who has recently lost their job. SeaGate Food Bank also will be present at the same time to handout Senior Boxes to those who meet their eligibility requirements.
There will be drive-thru set-up this month to distribute food in accordance with current guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles in the church parking lot and wait for volunteer instructions. The pantry will not open early, so early line-ups are discouraged.
Also, the pantry has additional hours, in addition to the first Friday of the month. The pantry will be open as a drive-through only on the second and fourt Tuesdays of the month from 5-6 p.m. and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month from 10-11 a.m.
Call the church with any questions at 419-353-0682.
NIOT BG meets Thursday
The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually on Thursday at 3 p.m.
Use the following information to join the meeting:
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056
Passcode: 946533
The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and input. Those present will review events of the past month, hear reports of current activities, and consider issues to address and opportunities to build a more safe, respectful and inclusive community.
NIOT BG is a community-wide movement, with monthly meetings alternating between the BGSU campus and a downtown BG location. Questions and comments can be sent to the co-chairs, Dawn Shinew (dshinew@bgsu.edu) and Emily Dunipace (edunipace@woodcountydd.org)
Forecast
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Showers likely and thunderstorms possible overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Extended: Showers likely Thursday, mainly after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%. On Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.