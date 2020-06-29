BG man charged for threatening neighbor
A Bowling Green man was charged after he reportedly threatened to shoot his neighbor.
On Wednesday at 8:59 p.m., the Bowling Green Police Division received a 911 call regarding a neighbor threatening to shoot another neighbor in the 1100 block Mourning Dove Lane.
Officers responded and caller said that his young children were playing outside and his neighbor, Stephen Vargo Jr., 77, yelled at him to “shut your [expletive] kids up.”
The caller and Vargo then got into a brief verbal argument. During that argument, Vargo stated that he was going to shoot the caller. Witnesses confirmed the caller’s information, according to the BGPD news release.
Officers spoke with Vargo, who stated numerous times that he hated the kids and they were always loud.
Vargo was charged with menacing and summoned into Bowling Green Municipal Court.
County museum opens July 6
The Wood County Museum will re-open for self-guided tours on July 6.
Note the following changes put in place, due to coronavirus:
The museum will be open for self-guided tours Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and on weekends from 1-4 p.m..
The Lunatic Asylum, Pestilence House and Ice House will also be open. The asylum and pestilence house exhibits are also available online at woodcountyhistory.org. There is also an outdoor porch exhibit that will rotate throughout the summer.
Visitors are expected to wear a face mask or covering while inside the museum.
Keep a 6-feet distance from other visitors. The 30,000 square-foot building provides ample room for social distancing.
Hand-sanitizer stations are available throughout the museum.
Staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks and will be cleaning and disinfecting high-touch surfaces throughout the day.
The gift shop/admissions area will have plexiglass protection.
The museum accepts cash, check, credit, and debit cards, and can take pre-paid admissions by credit or debit over the phone in advance.
Groups visiting together are limited to 10 people or less. Groups should pre-pay admission over the phone before arriving, or pay with one single transaction upon arrival to keep groups moving smoothly throughout the museum.
Swanton pair injured in crash
NEAPOLIS – Two Swanton residents had to be extricated from their sport utility vehicle after a Friday morning crash on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road near Archbold-Whitehouse Road in Providence Township.
The one-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:24 a.m., according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV, driven by Antonio Ruiz, 24, was southbound on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road, with his passenger, Sarah Southard, 23, when it exited the left side of the roadway and overturned onto its top.
Ruiz and Southard were extricated by mechanical means from the vehicle. Ruiz was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. Southard was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The roadway was closed for approximately 90 minutes.
Safety belts were in use by both occupants and presently it is unknown if drugs or alcohol impairment played a factor in the crash.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Whitehouse Police Department and Providence Township EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Extended: Sunny Wednesday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 66. Sunny Thursday, with a high near 90. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 68. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 91. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Mostly sunny on Independence Day, with a high near 89.