Party in the G. Rapids pool
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids Area Swimming Pool will hold a free pool party on Saturday.
The pool will be open to all from 1-7 p.m. Towpath Radio will be playing tunes, Air Extreme Ohio, LLC. will have a bounce house set up, Dog Waggin’ will be selling food and AYZO Heavenly Brew will be selling snow cones and lattes.
One dead, several injured in three-vehicle crash on US 224
BLANCHARD TOWNSHIP – A Stryker man was killed and several others injured in a three-vehicle crash on Sunday night on U.S. 24.
At 7:47 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lima Post was dispatched to a three-vehicle crash on Route 224, near mile post 25, in Blanchard Township in Putnam County.
A 2011 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Bradley Cherry, 51, Ottawa, was traveling east on Route 224. A 2011 Ford Escape, driven by Jorge Villegas, 34, Findlay, was traveling east on Route 224. A 2003 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Thomas Sproles, 36, Stryker, was traveling west on Route 224.
The Jeep was yielding to the oncoming Chevrolet to make a left turn. The Ford rapidly approached the Jeep, swerved to the left, and struck the Jeep in the left rear, according to the patrol. The Ford began to roll through the air and struck the top of the Chevrolet.
Sproles was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sproles’ passengers, Melissa Sproles, 35, and four juveniles were transported by ambulance to Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.
Villegas and his passenger, Selidonio Santiz-Perez, 22, were both flown by helicopter to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo. Cherry and two passengers, Jennifer Cherry, 49, and a juvenile were not injured.
Alcohol is a factor in the crash. Villegas was not wearing a safety belt. The crash remains under investigation.
Birth
Eva Barcenas and Paul Spradling III, a daughter, June 24, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Light south wind.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Clear at night, with a low around 63.
Extended: Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 92. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 72. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then showers likely after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers on Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 30%.