Patriotic Pops concert at Levis Commons features symphony
PERRYSBURG — To celebrate Independence Day, the Town Center at Levis Commons is hosting a Patriotic Pops concert with Perrysburg Symphony directed by Travis Juergens from 5-6:30 p.m. on Sunday in the middle of Levis Commons Boulevard.
The community is invited for an in-person, live musical production. It will also stream live on social media.
The show will feature medleys from fan-favorites like “Jurassic Park,” “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars” and “Les Miserables,” while also showcasing the big booming, full orchestra sounds of patriotic songs such as the “1812 Overture,” “God Bless America” and the grand finale of “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.
A smartphone-accessed QR code takes the place of printed programs to keep Patriotic Pops green and contact-free.
“We wanted to celebrate our 17th Fourth of July at Levis Commons in a big way,” said Marketing Director Christine Best. “Providing our community with a free patriotic concert is just the ticket to get back in the swing of big events and promotions at Levis Commons once again. There’s even a giveaway component to the performance, with Bar Louie providing a lucky winner and 9 of their friends with the best seats in the house; the Bar Louie 2nd floor patio, overlooking the stage and venue area. The winner will also get a $250 gift card to apply towards their bill that night.
“We’re incorporating pandemic Best Practices with social distancing, special seating arrangements, enter and exit prompts to keep crowds from forming, while still allowing guests of all ages to enjoy the music and merriment on the boulevard. There’s even a misting station, ice-cold water bottles for sale, and several giveaways planned before the Patriotic Pops concert begins at 5 p.m.”
There are a limited number of seats for the Patriotic Pops concert, but never fear, there’s plenty of space on sidewalks and the back section of the venue if you’re willing to bring your own chairs. By visiting shopleviscommons.com/events, guests can secure seating in advance, learn more about the performance, and get registered to win the Grand Prize from Bar Louie. The winner will be announced on Facebook @LevisCommons on Thursday.
