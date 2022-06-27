Celebrate Independence Day with free patriotic concert at Hayes Presidential
FREMONT — Celebrate Independence Day by attending a patriotic concert performed by the Toledo Concert Band, featuring members of the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, on the verandah of the historic Hayes Home.
The Hayes Presidential Library & Museums’ annual Independence Day Concert is from 2-3:30 p.m. July 4.
Admission is free. Concert-goers are asked to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating on the expansive lawn of the Hayes Home at Spiegel Grove, the estate of President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes.
The concert will also be broadcast on WGTE radio FM 91 at 7 p.m. July 8, and on WGTE HDTV at 6:30 p.m. July 10. Viewers can listen on both dates at wgte.org and on the WGTE app.
The Toledo Concert Band will perform a variety of songs, including Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture” while Civil War reenactors fire cannons in sync with the music.
Bruce Moss is the conductor and Brad Cresswell, classical music host for WGTE FM 91, is the announcer. Jennifer McFarland Barrett, president of the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums board and descendant of President Rutherford and First Lady Lucy Hayes, will read the Declaration of Independence.
Food trucks will sell snacks and lunch on-site.
Parking is available on the grounds, weather-permitting. Overflow parking is available on the street and in ProMedica Memorial Hospital’s parking lots at Buildings A and B, located at 605 Third Ave.
For parking updates, visit rbhayes.org.
The museum will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The Hayes Home will have tours every hour from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The research library will be closed.
For information, call 419-332-2081, or visit rbhayes.org.
