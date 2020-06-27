Wood County coronavirus cases increase by 5
There have been 350 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Friday health department update. This is up from 345 on Thursday.
There are 69 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Thursday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 139 men and 211 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County, as of earlier this week.
Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 45,172 confirmed cases and 2,545 confirmed deaths. The median age is 47.
BG board hears impact of territory transfers
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold a special meeting Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Board members will meet remotely, with the public able to watch via YouTube: https://youtu.be/-kAJvpp6GNI
The purpose of the meeting is for the board to hear a presentation by David Conley, of Rockmill Financial Consulting, regarding the impact of the territory transfer petitions.
Action may be taken.
Swanton pair injured in crash
NEAPOLIS – Two Swanton residents had to be extricated from their sport utility vehicle after a Friday morning crash on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road near Archbold-Whitehouse Road in Providence Township.
The one-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 5:24 a.m., according to the Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
A 2004 Jeep Liberty SUV, driven by Antonio Ruiz, 24, was southbound on Providence-Neapolis-Swanton Road, with his passenger, Sarah Southard, 23, when it exited the left side of the roadway and overturned onto its top.
Ruiz and Southard were extricated by mechanical means from the vehicle. Ruiz was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. Southard was transported by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries to the University of Toledo Medical Center. The roadway was closed for approximately 90 minutes.
Safety belts were in use by both occupants and presently it is unknown if drugs or alcohol impairment played a factor in the crash.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office, Whitehouse Police Department and Providence Township EMS.
The crash remains under investigation.
Spencerville woman killed when motorcycle crashes
FINDLAY — A Spencerville woman was killed and her husband suffered life-threatening injuries when their motorcycle veered off Interstate 75 near Findlay on Tuesday.
Julie Sheets, 60, was pronounced dead on arrival at Blanchard Valley Hospital following the single-vehicle crash that took place at approximately 8:20 p.m.
A report from the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated a 2005 Honda Goldwing motorcycle driven by Ronald Sheets, 69, Spencerville, was traveling southbound on I-75 when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck the ditch and overturned.
Both riders were ejected. Neither were wearing safety helmets. Alcohol or drug impairment are not suspected.
The patrol was assisted by Findlay Fire, HANCO EMS and Dick’s Towing.
Birth
Brittany Clement and Christopher Reynolds, a daughter, June 24, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 2a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 66.
Extended: A chance of showers after 2 p.m. Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 88.