Cancer awareness group bikes into BG
Texas 4000, a service organization within the University of Texas at Austin dedicated to fighting cancer, is biking through Bowling Green as part of its Smoky Mountains Route 2021.
There are three other routes: Sierra, Rockies and the Ozarks with 86 riders in total.
As a 70-day ride that travels from Austin, Texas, to Anchorage, Alaska, the ride is the longest annual charity bike ride in the world. Starting together in Austin, the team splits on day two and later reunites in Canada to ride the last nine days together into Anchorage. Each rider logs more than 4,000 miles.
Messages of prevention and early detection are shared through educational programs given by riders in towns they ride through.
Peace Lutheran Church will be hosting 19 riders on Monday, day 24 of the trip. The Peace Share Team is preparing to serve them a supper picnic, host a community meet, greet and learn and Tuesday breakfast.
A community presentation on their mission to cultivate student leaders and engage communities in the fight against cancer will be held on Monday at 7:30 p.m. Presentation will include time for questions and answers.
The GRUBS will perform. All are welcome. Visit www.texas4000.org to learn more.
Second WaterShed now open in Fostoria
FOSTORIA — The Northwestern Water and Sewer District has opened its 13th WaterShed in Northwest Ohio. Residents can now use the second Fostoria WaterShed, located near the corner of Findlay Street and West Fourth Street on the southwest side of town.
WaterSheds use a reverse-osmosis, nine-step water treatment system and provide perfect tasting purified drinking water at a low price. The cost is 25 cents per gallon or $1 for five gallons.
Over a decade ago, the district began building WaterSheds as an alternative source of drinking water for residents in rural areas on private water systems with poor water quality. The income from the WaterSheds is used to maintain WaterShed equipment, properties and invested back into the district’s operational budget.
The new WaterShed is located at the site of the Legacy Petroleum Refueling Station, 622 W. Lytle St. The original Fostoria WaterShed, located on Plaza Drive will remain open.
