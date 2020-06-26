Wood County coronavirus cases at 345
There have been 345 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update. This is up from 343 on Wednesday.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County
Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 68 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 138 men and 207 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 44,221 confirmed cases and 2,530 confirmed deaths. The median age is 47.
Items stolen from vehicles in Haskins
HASKINS — The police department has received reports of items stolen from vehicles that occurred late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.
Reports include two young men opening unlocked cars in the Logan Meadows area around 1 a.m.
Victims or anyone with information should contact Haskins police, 419-823-1130.
“We are asking everyone to check their home cameras and security systems for anything that may assist in the investigation,” a news release stated.
Tune into BGSU town hall on coronavirus
Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers will hold a virtual town hall on the university’s plans and response to the coronavirus global pandemic.
It will be held Tuesday from 6-7:30 p.m. livestreamed on BGSU’s Facebook page and BGSU’s website.
This virtual town hall is open to the public, including all students, parents, families and community members. Rogers and Provost Joe Whitehead will provide updates regarding the university’s COVID-19 actions and plans and will answer questions.
Submit questions in the livestream event thread on Facebook or by emailing president@bgsu.edu.
Apply for habitat build in Wayne
Applications are being accepted for two Habitat for Humanity home builds in Wayne in 2021.
Applications are processed on a first come, first serve basis.
Call 419-353-5430 for questions or to apply.
‘Wing night’ in Bradner
BRADNER — American Legion Post 338, 209 W. Crocker St., will hold a “wing night” Saturday from 4-8 p.m.
Call in orders for pick-up at 419-288-3634; there is seating at the post, too. An order comes with eight jumbo wings, tater tots and slaw, for $9.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of showers and thunderstorms is 40%.
Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch. Mostly cloudy overnight, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Extended: Mostly sunny Sunday, with a high near 84 and a low around 70. Mostly sunny again Monday, with a high near 85. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 69. On Tuesday, mostly sunny, with a high near 84 and a low of 68. Mostly sunny Wednesday, with a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 67. Mostly sunny Thursday, with a high near 86.