92 coronavirus cases reported in last week
There have been 33,276 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday Ohio Department of Health update.
There have been 92 cases since June 17, according to the ODH website.
There have been 360 deaths in Wood County since March 2020. There have been 1,118 hospitalizations since March 2020.
There are 32,415 people presumed recovered in Wood County, according to the ODH.
Statewide, there are 2,831,228 confirmed cases and 38,778 confirmed deaths.
Fundraiser started for Social employees impacted by fire
PERRYSBURG — A fundraiser has been started for the employees of a restaurant that was destroyed in a Thursday fire.
Social Gastropub on Ohio 25 was a total loss. The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate.
A GoFndMe has been set up to assist the employees, “wonderful people, who had their income taken away sadly from this terrible fire.”
For more information visithttps://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-wonderful-employees-of-social-gastropub.
As of Friday evening, $5,013 of the $40,000 goal had been raised.
Bike BG Slow Roll rescheduled for July 10
The City of Bowling Green Bicycle Safety Commission’s community bike ride, previously scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed until next month.
This slow roll, titled Just Chillin’, will now meet on July 10 at 2 p.m. at the City Pool parking lot, l520 Conneaut Ave. This leisurely ride will include a stop for ice cream courtesy of the Sundae Station. Upon completion of the ride, all riders will receive a free one day pool pass to the pool.
Rides are free, family-friendly and open to everyone. Each rider is required to wear a properly-fitted helmet and ride a correctly-sized bicycle in safe, working mechanical order. It is highly recommended that young riders, who are still learning to ride, participate via a tow behind trailer or child bike seat.
Births
Xena and Kyle Prospert, a daughter, June 23, Wood County Hospital.
Brittany and Mark Dubow, a son, June 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers before 2 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 and 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 7 to 13 mph.
Extended: Sunny on Monday, with a high near 79. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 54. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 82. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 88. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 65. Sunny on Thursday, with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Friday. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 40%.