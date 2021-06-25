Two more coronavirus deaths in county
There have been 13,295 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Thursday health department update.
This is an increase of five since Monday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are two average cases per day.
There have been 229 deaths, with two new deaths.
There have been 658 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,689 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.74% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,536,519 vaccines started, affecting 47.36% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,110,000 confirmed cases and 20,213 confirmed deaths.
Historic preservation commission meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will hold a public meeting on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 304 N. Church St. For more information call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected today into early next week ahead of a slow-moving front. Periods of heavy rainfall may result in rises on area rivers and saturated ground conditions by early next week.
Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 70. South wind around 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 a.m., then showers likely between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. High near 82. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and midnight, then a chance of showers after midnight. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 50%.