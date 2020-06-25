Wood County coronavirus cases at 343
There have been 343 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Wednesday health department update. This is up from 342 on Tuesday.
There are 10 total active cases in Wood County
Zip codes with one-five active cases include Bowling Green and Walbridge. The Perrysburg zip code has six-10 active cases.
Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 68 hospitalizations, an increase of one since Monday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 136 men and 207 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has documented 202 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 129, and staff, 73. This number is updated on Wednesdays. There is one more case this week.
They are broken down by facility:
• The Manor at Perrysburg, 18 residents, six staff
• Kingston Residence of Perrysburg, 44 residents, 17 staff
• SKLD Perrysburg, 49 residents, seven staff
• Otterbein Perrysburg, four residents, 14 staff
• Kingston Rehabilitation of Perrysburg, 11 residents, 25 staff
• Otterbein Pemberville, zero residents, one staff
• St. Clare Commons, one resident, zero staff
• Heritage Corner Health Care, one resident, three staff
• Grand Rapids Care Center, one resident, zero staff
Statewide, there are 43,363 confirmed cases and 2,516 confirmed deaths. The median age is 47.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Showers likely at night, mainly after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Extended: Showers likely before 9 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9pm and 3 a.m., then a chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Monday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 81.