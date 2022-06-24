Sewer work closes Gypsy Lane Road
The Bowling Green Water Distribution and Wastewater Collection Division will close Gypsy Lane Road between South Dunbridge and Campbell Hill roads on Tuesday, through July 1 for a storm sewer repair.
Access to all county buildings will be maintained during this closure. Gypsy Lane will remain closed during the overnight hours. Dates of this closure are subject to change and dependent on weather and work progress.
Exchange Club to learn music lineup for Black Swamp Arts Festival
Tim Concannon will offer an advance look at the music acts he has helped schedule for September’s Black Swamp Arts Festival when he speaks to the Exchange Club Tuesday at the Bowling Green Country Club.
Well known as Timmy C in music circles in Bowling Green, he has worked with the BSAF for years helping book acts as well as other local organizations, including the farmers market. He also hosts a weekly community variety show called the Hump Day Revue at Stone’s Throw in Bowling Green.
A graduate of Bowling Green State University, Concannon is the parts manager at Bowling Green Lincoln Auto Sales. He is also a teacher and songwriter, plays music and coaches soccer.
The public is welcome to attend at noon. Lunch is $13 cash.
Walbridge to vote on continuing fireworks ban
WALBRIDGE — At a special meeting on Monday at 4 p.m. in the town hall, council will vote on reaffirming its ban on fireworks in the village.
According to a council packet, the ordinance would opt out of House Bill 172 and reaffirm the ban on discharging, igniting or exploding fireworks in Walbridge.
A new law allows Ohioans to legally discharge fireworks on certain holidays. Ohioans can legally discharge 1.4G consumer fireworks in Ohio on certain days unless the relevant political subdivision has chosen to ban their use.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 63. East wind around 6 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 3 to 7 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers Sunday, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 89. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 p.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 57. Sunny on Tuesday, with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 60. Sunny on Wednesday, with a high near 88.