Lunch, concert in the park
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the fourth 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday.
Food from Qdoba will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis shelters. There will be a live performance by the Gene Parker Trio throughout the lunch.
The event will take place at the Martin and Kiwanis Shelters or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather.
The second performance of Bowling Green’s 2021 Concerts in the Park series is Sunday. There will be a live performance by Kerry Patrick Clark at 7 p.m. on the Needle Hall stage.
The event will take place at Needle Hall or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather.
For more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.
BG school board meets Tuesday
The Bowling Green City Schools Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
Social distancing and face coverings are optional.
Take a stroll on storybook trail
The second Bowling Green Parks and Recreation storybook trail of the season is available for viewing through Sunday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve.
The story “Over in the Forest” by Marianne Berkes at Wintergarden will familiarize young readers with notable woodland animals. This self-guided walk will begin near the wetland and take visitors through St. John’s woods.
Maps or a link to a map are located outside the office door of the nature center.
Births
Kassidy Nagy and Derek McMahan, a son, June 22, Wood County Hospital.
Taylor Marshall, a daughter, June 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Hazardous Weather Outlook: Multiple rounds of rain are expected over the weekend into early next week along a slow moving frontal boundary. This could result in heavy rainfall at times with rises on area rivers and saturated ground conditions expected by early next week.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 11 mph.
Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. South wind 13 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely at night and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Extended: Showers likely Saturday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. A chance of showers Sunday, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 p.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Monday . Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Tuesday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 60%.