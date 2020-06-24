Wood County coronavirus cases up to 342
There have been 342 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Tuesday health department update. This is up from 339 on Monday.
There is a new slide on the health department website breaking down location.
Zip codes with one-five active cases: Bowling Green, Bradner, Millbury, Risingsun, Perrysburg and Northwood. There are 10 total active cases. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department. The last update to this was June 17.
There are 67 hospitalizations, which is the same as Monday’s report. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 135 men and 207 women.
There have been 51 deaths, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has 201 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 128, and staff, 73. This number is usually updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 42,767 confirmed cases and 2,497 confirmed deaths. The median age is 47.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear overnight, with a low around 59.
Extended: Sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30% after 2 p.m. Partly cloudy overnight, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms continue overnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 60%. On Sunday, mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.