Safety day at BG Fire Division
Car Safety Day will be held Saturday at the Bowling Green Fire Division, 1060 Pearl St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
There will be child car seat inspections, senior citizen car fit fittings and vehicle inspections.
Fire division personnel will offer refreshers on fire extinguishers, smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors.
Electronics recycling day held in Bloomdale
BLOOMDALE — The Portage Center Arbor 524 of the Gleaner Life Insurance Company is holding an electronics recycling day Saturday at the Elmwood Schools Community Center parking lot at the corner of Jerry City and Bloomdale roads.
The fraternal organization along with AIM Recycling of Toledo will be taking electronics to be recycled from 10 a.m-1 p.m.
Recycle the following items: computers and accessories, flat screen/plasma TVs, office equipment, toner and ink, VCRs, DVD players, phones, cell phones, radios, game consoles, cameras and projectors. Tube TVs, air conditioners, batteries, bulbs, paint and appliances will not be accepted.
For more information call AIM recycling at 419-517-2055.
BG Historic Preservation Committee meets
The City of Bowling Green Historic Preservation Commission will meet on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the City Administrative Services Building, 3rd Floor Conference Room, 304 N. Church St. For more information call the planning department at 419-354-6218.
BG zoning meeting canceled
The Bowling Green Zoning Board of Appeals meeting scheduled for July 13 has been canceled due to a lack of agenda items.
Blood donors can receive a free Cedar Point ticket
The American Red Cross and Cedar Fair theme parks are teaming up to encourage blood donors. Those who come out to donate blood at select blood drives in the Northern Ohio Region this summer will receive a free Cedar Point ticket. Cedar Point blood drives are scheduled through Aug. 4.
Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when donors are busy with vacations and outdoor fun. Donors are needed every day to help make sure blood is on the shelves for patients.
All those who come to donate at select blood drives will receive one free ticket, valid for entry to Cedar Point, while supplies last. Tickets are valid during the 2022 season, and other restrictions may apply.
To find a Cedar Point blood drive near you and schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code CEDARPOINT call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Light and variable wind.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 87. Calm wind. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 63.
Extended: Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 92. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 71. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 61. Sunny Monday, with a high near 78. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 56. Sunny Tuesday, with a high near 81.