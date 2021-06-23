BG man cited after drive-thru confrontation
A Bowling Green man has been cited for menacing after he allegedly made threatening comments in a fast-food drive-thru.
On Monday at 7:30 p.m., Bowling Green police responded to the Arby’s on North Main Street for a report of one customer threatening another in the drive-thru.
The alleged victim told police that while waiting in line, a man later identified as Stephen Dunn, 53, yelled at her to pull farther up. She told police she blew him off at which point he made a threatening statement.
The alleged victim’s 14-year-old daughter was in the vehicle and also heard the threat.
Dispatch was advised the suspect had left prior to officer’s arrival and had headed westbound on Poe Road.
The vehicle was observed on Poe Road and stopped on Wintergarden Road.
Dunn was cited for menacing.
Lunch, concert in the park
Bowling Green Parks and Recreation will be hosting the fourth 2021 Lunch in the Park series event on Friday.
Food from Qdoba will be available for purchase from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at City Park’s Martin and Kiwanis shelters. There will be a live performance by the Gene Parker Trio throughout the lunch.
The event will take place at the Martin and Kiwanis Shelters or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather.
The second performance of Bowling Green’s 2021 Concerts in the Park series is Sunday. There will be a live performance by Kerry Patrick Clark at 7 p.m. on the Needle Hall stage.
The event will take place at Needle Hall or inside the new Veterans Building in the case of inclement weather.
For more information call 419-354-6223 or visit “Our Programs” page at www.bgohio.org/parks.
BGSU to hold groundbreaking for new School of the Built Environment facility
Bowling Green State University will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new School of the Built Environment facility at the Park Avenue building at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The ceremony will be livestreamed at BGSU.edu for members of the public.
Take a stroll on storybook trail
The second Bowling Green Parks and Recreation storybook trail of the season is available for viewing through Sunday at Wintergarden/St. John’s Nature Preserve.
The story “Over in the Forest” by Marianne Berkes at Wintergarden will familiarize young readers with notable woodland animals. This self-guided walk will begin near the wetland and take you through St. John’s woods.
Maps or a link to a map are located outside the office door of the nature center.
Birth
Kassidy Nagy and Derek McMahan, a son, June 22, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 9 to 13 mph. A slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely Saturday, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm on Sunday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 50%.