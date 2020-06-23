Wood County coronavirus cases increase to 339
There have been 339 coronavirus cases, which include confirmed and probable, in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update. This is up from 331 on Friday.
There is a new slide on the health department website breaking down location.
Zip codes with one-five active cases: Bowling Green, Bradner, Millbury, Risingsun, Perrysburg and Northwood. There are 10 total active cases. Exact case numbers are not being shared to protect privacy, according to the health department.
There are 67 hospitalizations, up from 66 on Friday. The age range is 1-102 and the median age is 55. There are 133 men and 206 women.
There have been 51 death, which is unchanged from June 16.
Wood County has 201 long-term care coronavirus cases, which include residents, 128, and staff, 73. This number is usually updated on Wednesdays.
Statewide, there are 42,254 confirmed cases and 2,467 confirmed deaths. The median age is 47.
Forecast
Tonight: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. West wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Extended: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 59. Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 84. A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers and thunderstorms likely at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Partly cloudy Monday, with a low around 68. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.