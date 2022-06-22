Amateur radio enthusiasts hold Field Day
The Wood County Amateur Radio Club will participate in Field Day on the Wood County Museum grounds Saturday and Sunday. This is an annual event sponsored by the American Radio Relay League.
There will be several shortwave radio stations set up with temporary antennas and powered by portable generators or batteries in the Boom Town Oil Exhibit area of the museum grounds.
Antenna set up begins at noon on Saturday. At 2 p.m. the transmitters start operating for 24 hours until 2 p.m.Sunday with the goal to contact as many other stations as possible in 24 hours.
Anyone in interested in learning about amateur (ham) radio is welcome to join in at any time.
Bliss entertains in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS — The next program of the Rhythm on the River Arts Series will be presented by Bliss on Sunday at 4 p.m. The programs are held in the Wright Pavilion located on the towpath between the canal and the Maumee River at the end of Lincoln Street.
Lorilee Ash-Green, Cindy Drabik McFarland, M’Lissa Prottengeier, Brenda Holdridge and Crissey Borer are members of Bliss. They feature a blend of harmonies and their self-accompaniment of violin, two acoustic guitars, keyboard, flute and various light percussion instruments. They have incorporated songs from all genres and transformed them into their own styles.
The concert is free, so bring lawn chairs or blankets and join in this beautiful setting alongside the Maumee River. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved farther west on Front St. to the Old Fire Station.
Car show benefits Children’s Miracle Network
Walmart of Bowling Green will be hosting a car show on July 9 to raise proceeds for Children’s Miracle Network. The event will take place 11 a.m.-3 p.m.in the west side parking lot on East Gypsy Lane Road.
Vehicle entry is $15 per car. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Toledo Children’s Hospital. Prizes will be given to the Top 3 Cars of Show.
Pre-registration is available by emailing s0p09qn.s01913.us@wal-mart.com or by calling 419-352-3776.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North wind around 5 mph. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 62.
Extended: Mostly sunny Friday, with a high near 89. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 65. Mostly sunny Saturday, with a high near 93. A chance of showers after 3 a.m. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 40%. A chance of showers at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Mostly sunny Monday, with a high near 81.