County averaging 1.2 COVID cases a day
There have been 13,290 coronavirus cases in Wood County, according to a Monday health department update.
This is an increase of six since Thursday. The health department updates statistics on Mondays and Thursdays.
There are 1.2 average cases per day.
There have been 227 deaths, which is unchanged from Thursday.
There have been 655 hospitalizations since March 2020.
According to the state vaccine dashboard, as of Monday, there have been 67,377 vaccines started in Wood County, affecting 51.5% of the population.
Statewide, there have been 5,513,611 vaccines started, affecting 47.17% of the population.
Statewide, there are 1,109,025 confirmed cases and 20,166 confirmed deaths.
Judge Woessner talks to Kiwanis Club
Judge David Woessner is the guest speaker at Thursday’s Bowling Green Kiwanis noon luncheon at the senior center on South Grove Street.
Woessner will speak about changes and updates in the Wood County probate and juvenile courts. This is his 23rd year as the judge.
Prior to serving as judge, he was a magistrate for the Wood County Common Pleas Court and Domestic Relations division. Before becoming a judge, he was a partner in the law firm of Middleton, Roebke and Woessner.
Hear how to be a corrections deputy
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a recruitment event for potential candidates who may be interested in a career as a corrections deputy. This free event will be held on Monday from 6-7 p.m. at the sheriff’s office, 1960 E. Gypsy Lane Road.
The evening will consist of a tour of the jail, along with a discussion on what the typical day of a corrections deputy could look like, how the jail operates within the sheriff’s office, the benefits of the career in corrections and how to apply.
“I think that sometimes we find people who have wondered if they would be a good fit in a career like corrections or have hesitated to apply because they don’t totally know what the job entails; so we’ve come up with the idea to have this recruitment night to educate those who may have an interest,” said Brianne Cooper, director of Human Resources and Finance with the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. “Right now, more than ever, we are looking for those who wish to serve our citizens of Wood County and working in corrections can be an extremely rewarding career to do just that.
For more information email bcooper@woodcountyohio.gov or call 419-354-9005.
Births
Letica Herrera and Yaniel Castillo-Cirilo, a daughter, June 20, Wood County Hospital.
Christina and Mike Burghardt, a daughter, June 18, Wood County Hospital.
Brandy Henry and Timothy Lee Henry Jr., a daughter, June 18, Wood County Hospital.
Jordan and Matthew Rava, a daughter, June 18, Wood County Hospital.
Michaela and Matthew Dietrich, a son, June 17, Wood County Hospital.
Amber and Michael Kruse, a daughter, June 19, Wood County Hospital.
Forecast
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Calm wind.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 3 to 7 mph. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 59.
Extended: Sunny Thursday, with a high near 84. Mostly cloudy at night, with a low around 68. A chance of showers between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 50%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm Saturday. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers Sunday. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.