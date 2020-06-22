One polling location for August election
Those township residents who are asked to vote in the Aug. 4 special election on the Bowling Green City Schools petitions to withdraw from the district must go to Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene, 1855 Gorrill Road.
Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
There are eight petitions for departure from the school district, representing townships throughout the school district. Addresses that are affected by the petitions can be found on the Wood County Board of Elections website.
Early voters may appear in person at the Wood County Courthouse beginning on July 7. Masks are required within the courthouse complex.
Register for BG summer programs
Registration for summer youth programs through Bowling Green Parks & Recreation Department is open.
Visit https://www.bgohio.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Summer-2020-Youth-Programs-Flyer.pdf?x33100 for more information.
Programs include Variety Day Camps, Obstacle Course programming, as well as Youth Sports Skills Training. Limited spaces are available due to social distancing requirements.
Peach truck rolls into BG
Orders for the Peach Truck, which is coming to Bowling Green next month, must be placed by Saturday.
They will be deliver on July 2 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Klotz Floral Design & Garden, 906 Napoleon Road.
The truck partners with Georgia Peach Growers to travel around the country in the summer, making deliveries.
To order visit thepeachtruck.com.
Forecast
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West wind 6 to 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Extended: A chance of showers Wednesday after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Thursday after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Friday. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms at night. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 50%. A chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 50%.